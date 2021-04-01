Insurance Age
Sponsored by: ?

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

Video: Adapting to the changing broker market

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Q Underwriting CEO Stuart Webb talks about how the industry has changed in the past two years and the issues brokers are facing in the market today.

Q Underwriting CEO Stuart Webb sat down with Insurance Age editor Sian Barton to discuss the challenges facing brokers in the hardening market and how the business has adapted to support brokers meet the evolving needs of customers. 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: