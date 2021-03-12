UK Broker Awards – Entries now open
We’re excited to announce that the UK Broker Awards are now open to enter for brokers across the UK.
The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the success and highlight the hard work and innovation by staff within the sector.
A top judging panel has been assembled to assess the high quality submissions and pick the best of the best from range of categories.
The trophies up for grabs are:Digital Broker of the Year Marketing and Customer Engagement Award Claims Team Award Customer Service
