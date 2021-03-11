Insurance Age

GRP buys Leeds broker Lawrence Fraser

Leeds
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has acquired 100% of the share capital of Lawrence Fraser Brokers.

It is the fourth deal for Marshall Wooldridge since GRP invested in the business in 2016 and it became the centre of its acquisition strategy in the Yorkshire region.

Specialism
Lawrence Fraser is a commercial broker providing a range of commercial, prestige home and motor products and risk management services to clients throughout the Yorkshire region.

Geoff Kirk, managing director of Marshall

