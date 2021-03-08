DCJ makes first deal as part of GRP stable

Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) Chesterfield brokerage, DCJ Group Insurance & Risk Management (DCJ), has bought Lincoln-headquartered commercial insurance broker J E Sills & Sons. Sills was founded in 1928 and is one of the oldest brokers in the East Midlands. It focuses on a range of commercial insurance lines including business insurance, property owners, fleet, business motor, manufacturers, office, retail and wholesalers. Following the deal, Sills will become part of the DCJ Group, which was

