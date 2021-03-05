Insurance Age

Brightside sold to Markerstudy seven years after collapse of initial deal

Markerstudy has bought Brightside for an undisclosed sum from Anacap.

The provider originally tried to buy the personal lines specialist in 2013 but its approaches were ultimately rejected leading to a very public row.

At the time Brightside sellers said that Markerstudy had fundamentally undervalued the broker in cutting its bid from £123m to £100m.

Anacap eventually purchased Brightside for £127m in 2014.

Kevin Spencer, Markerstudy Group CEO, said: “We were in the running for

