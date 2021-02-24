GRP makes first network move with Ipswich broker deal

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought Ipswich-based Five Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The deal follows the announcement from last week that GRP has agreed to acquire Marsh Networks UK.

The business detailed that Five Insurance is a specialist provider of commercial insurance to the construction, manufacturing and process, haulage, motor trade and warehousing sectors.

It was founded in 2010 by its five directors, Jeremy Howard, Robert Shurety, Lindsay Drain, Stuart Paris and Simon