Broking success: Building business

▶ When was the business set up?

I started my insurance career in 1996 and joined a graduate programme with Chubb and had various roles in the business. I spent 10 years with them before setting up Borland in 2006. I had a fantastic time at Chubb, but when you’re part of an organisation that size you’re limited in terms of how much you can actually influence. It was a case of wanting to bring the big ticket, larger market experience and knowledge into the SME sector.

How has it developed since