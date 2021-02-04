Blog: Managing virtual business risk in the fine art market
Covid-19 has devastated and revolutionised, the fine art world. Traditionally, a sector rather reticent to embrace e-commerce, galleries, auction houses and jewellers have demonstrated their resilience in the face of the pandemic and ‘gone virtual’, enabling collectors and visitors to view, buy and participate in auctions and exhibitions online. Their approach has been rewarded, both in financial terms and in the opening up of a new market for a younger generation. However, it has also created
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Partners& establishes North East base
- News analysis: Brokers warn of confused clients and damaged reputations after BI test case judgment
- Private equity behind 71% of UK broker deals in 2020
- Ardonagh buys specialist PI broker
- Opinion: Eliminating the expectation gap
- Broking success: Building business
- Blog: A broker reflection on pandemic cover