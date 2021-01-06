Jensten reports loss in first full year results

Jensten Group, which was created following a management buyout and subsequent rebrand by Coversure directors, has posted its first full year set of results.

The numbers for the holding company show turnover of £17.9m for the year ending 31 March 2020.

Gross profit was £12.8m but administrative expenses hit £16.1m. Taking into account a £327,000 boost from ‘other income’ the business made an operating loss of £2.9m.

Further to that, interest payable and expenses of £6.8m led to a loss before