Partners& buys Focus Oxford Risk Management

Focus Oxford Risk Management (Focus ORM), an Oxford-based specialist insurance adviser, has been bought by Partners& for an undisclosed sum.

The agreement sees Nick Jones join the Partners& group executive committee as managing partner (markets) reporting directly to CEO, Phil Barton.

Culture

Barton said: “I’m thrilled that Nick and the Focus ORM team have joined the Partners& journey. They have an exceptional client culture and a highly regarded team that will dovetail with Partners&