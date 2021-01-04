Partners& buys Focus Oxford Risk Management
Focus Oxford Risk Management (Focus ORM), an Oxford-based specialist insurance adviser, has been bought by Partners& for an undisclosed sum.
The agreement sees Nick Jones join the Partners& group executive committee as managing partner (markets) reporting directly to CEO, Phil Barton.
Culture
Barton said: “I’m thrilled that Nick and the Focus ORM team have joined the Partners& journey. They have an exceptional client culture and a highly regarded team that will dovetail with Partners&
