Insurance Age

Specialist Risk Group bought by private equity

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has been acquired by private equity group HGGC, for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement, SRG’s management team will invest alongside HGGC and continue to hold a significant stake in the business. The private transaction is expected to close in Q1 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

As part of the transaction, existing investor Pollen Street Capital will exit the business.

Backers
SRG was formed by Pollen Street Capital through the acquisition of Miles

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Q&A - Ian Donaldson
  2. Marmalade unveils pay-as-you-go policy for young drivers
  3. FCA bares teeth on insurance product value as it launches thematic review
  4. Blog: Investing in tech crucial to broker performance
  5. Q&A - Allianz's Sarah Mallaby
  6. Fresh sellers hit back and deny misleading Kingfisher
  7. Worry+Peace launches new platform

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: