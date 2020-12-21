Specialist Risk Group bought by private equity

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has been acquired by private equity group HGGC, for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement, SRG’s management team will invest alongside HGGC and continue to hold a significant stake in the business. The private transaction is expected to close in Q1 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

As part of the transaction, existing investor Pollen Street Capital will exit the business.

Backers

SRG was formed by Pollen Street Capital through the acquisition of Miles