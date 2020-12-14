Insurance Age

GRP buys digital commercial broker

Deal handshakes
Global Risk Partners [GRP] has bought a majority shareholding in Insync Insurance Solutions in a move it said underlines its commitment to omni-channel broking.

Insync is an online commercial insurance broker based in Poole, Dorset, and provides insurance for specialist businesses, particularly in the beauty and medical sectors, as well as a wide range of commercial risks. 

The business was founded by managing director Jon Norman and local entrepreneur Nigel Walters in 2014 and has 70

