GRP buys digital commercial broker

Global Risk Partners [GRP] has bought a majority shareholding in Insync Insurance Solutions in a move it said underlines its commitment to omni-channel broking.

Insync is an online commercial insurance broker based in Poole, Dorset, and provides insurance for specialist businesses, particularly in the beauty and medical sectors, as well as a wide range of commercial risks.

The business was founded by managing director Jon Norman and local entrepreneur Nigel Walters in 2014 and has 70