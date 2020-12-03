Insurance Age

Tasker buys Numark Insurance Services

rob-organ-bluefin-img-7739
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Tasker Insurance Brokers (TIB) has bought Numark Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Numark is a division of BGP and has an affinity relationship with the Numark pharmacies across the UK.

Numark is the largest membership organisation for independent pharmacies in the UK.

The Gloucester-based team, led by Ian Smith, will form part of the specialist retail broking division within the broader retail business.

Tasker detailed that, this division, which provides bespoke insurance and risk

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
  2. Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB
  3. SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches
  4. Broker Exchange: Regulation deluge impacting some brokers’ survival chance
  5. Brunel Insurance Brokers buys Coventry broker
  6. Geo Underwriting moves into the captive market with latest acquisition
  7. Broker Exchange: Hard market issues exacerbated by "rowing back"of local decision making

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: