Tasker buys Numark Insurance Services

Tasker Insurance Brokers (TIB) has bought Numark Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Numark is a division of BGP and has an affinity relationship with the Numark pharmacies across the UK.

Numark is the largest membership organisation for independent pharmacies in the UK.

The Gloucester-based team, led by Ian Smith, will form part of the specialist retail broking division within the broader retail business.

Tasker detailed that, this division, which provides bespoke insurance and risk