Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB

PIB Group has purchased tenant referencing and specialist landlords and lettings insurance broker for an undisclosed sum.

The announcement also coincides with a change in leadership for the newly acquired business.

PIB detailed that, formed in 2005 with origins that date back to 1992, Barbon provides a range of insurance broking and related services focused on the UK private rental market.

Its products are sold through three lettings brands; HomeLet, Let Alliance, and Rentshield Direct.

