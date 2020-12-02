Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB
PIB Group has purchased tenant referencing and specialist landlords and lettings insurance broker for an undisclosed sum.
The announcement also coincides with a change in leadership for the newly acquired business.
PIB detailed that, formed in 2005 with origins that date back to 1992, Barbon provides a range of insurance broking and related services focused on the UK private rental market.
Its products are sold through three lettings brands; HomeLet, Let Alliance, and Rentshield Direct.
