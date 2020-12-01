Brunel Insurance Brokers buys Coventry broker
Brunel Insurance Brokers has announced the acquisition of Inman & Associates for an undisclosed sum.
Inman & Associates, established in 1985, is a broker in the Midlands, based in Coventry.
Inman will continue to trade under the existing name in the same office in Westwood Business Park, Coventry, ensuring continuity of service for its clients whilst at the same time allowing access to the wider range of insurers that the merger with Brunel will bring.
Like-minded
Russell Lane, chief
