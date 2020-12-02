In-depth - terrorism insurance: Taking on terror

Hopes are rising that a more normal way of life is ahead as a number of coronavirus fighting vaccines prepare to launch. But amid the optimism, should there also be concerns about a possible resurgence of terrorism as people begin to congregate once again?

If the pandemic can be controlled, public transport will become busier, offices and town centres re-populated and events will attract large crowds of people hungry for interaction.

Covid-19 may have appeared to suppress terrorism, but even