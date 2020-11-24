Aston Lark eyes £500m GWP

The coronavirus certainly hasn’t dampened Aston Lark’s appetite and ability to keep buying brokers.

In the past few months a number of significant deals have gone through including Isca Barum, Incepta, a Lloyd’s broker, PHM and Dunsby Associates.

Most recently the business added boat specialists Haven Knox-Johnson and Risk Alliance, with offices in Belfast and Leeds to its portfolio.

CEO Peter Blanc told Insurance Age that it also has nine further deals in the pipeline and he expects at least