Top 100 2020 - £75m-£99.99m

Supported by: ?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Kelliher Insurance Group

John Stow House, Bevis Marks, London
Website: www.kelliherinsurancegroup.co.uk
Contact name: Imogen Coggan
MD/chairman: Imogen Coggan
Tel: 0208 225 1111
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @kerrylondonltd
Main location: John Stow House, Bevis Marks, London.
Additional branches: Three
Staff numbers (total): 145 
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 103 
Major specialisms: Construction, sport & leisure, property, healthcare and manufacturing.
Major

