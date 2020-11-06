Top 100 2020 - Welcome

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The Top 100 is here and my first duty is to extend my heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who has taken the time to participate this year with all of the other pressures and distractions at play.

The top 100 is by no means exhaustive but it’s a good barometer of how independent commercial brokers are performing.

The Top 100 shows that growth is still happening both organically and via M&A and the sector has gone in to this pandemic from a positive starting position

It is no great shock to see