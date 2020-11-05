Brightside shuts down MGA Kitsune
Kitsune, the managing general agent operated by Brightside is to close to new business and go into run-off.
The move puts 16 staff at risk of redundancy and a consultation is underway.
According to Brightside CEO Brendan McCafferty, the MGA had been performing but did not now fit in with Brightside’s investment priorities.
He commented: “This was a tough decision but one we feel is right for the Group, as the run-off of Kitsune will allow us to fully focus our resources on our core broking
