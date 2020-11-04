Gallagher shutters Dumfries office with three other locations under threat

Insurance Age

Gallagher has closed its Dumfries office affecting five staff who face redundancy. Dumfries clients will be moved to the Glasgow office. 

In addition, Insurance Age can also reveal, that the broker is considering the future of three other locations in the region; Ayr, Fort William and Inverness

It is understood that staff across the locations have all been informed with Dumfries workers finding out their fate last week. The Fort William and Inverness teams were told yesterday (3 November). 

