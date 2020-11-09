Insurance Age

Opinion: QBE's Steve Field on mental health and staff wellbeing

Steve Field
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

It’s no surprise that mental health and wellbeing has fallen firmly into the spotlight during the ongoing pandemic, which is causing additional levels of stress and anxiety for many. In the insurance industry, many of us have been working from home for several months, juggling additional responsibilities and perhaps feeling isolated from our colleagues. 

According to QBE research, three in 10 workers in the UK (29%) are currently struggling with their mental health. In particular, younger

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Top 100: Your exclusive guide to the commercial UK market
  2. Top 100 2020 - Bandings
  3. Broking success: Ian Pitt, general manager of Compare HGV
  4. Top 100 2020 - £12m-£19.99m
  5. Top 100 2020 - Welcome
  6. RSA talks value insurer at £7.2bn
  7. Top 100 2020- State of the market

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: