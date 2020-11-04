Opinion: Four cornerstones for resilience

The past six months have tested our mettle as an industry. Aside from adapting to remote working within a hard market, all while preparing for Brexit, as brokers you have been forced into challenging conversations with clients around business interruption. Brokers were even almost the scapegoat in the early days of Covid-19, when it looked as though there might be a ‘broking PPI’ crisis to add to the long list.

But resilience has won out. Brokers have done what they always have: gone beyond