Headline makers - October 2020
The hottest stories from October on www.insuranceage.co.uk
UK insurance firm goes into administration
East West Insurance Company was forced into administration following a Court of Appeal ruling on a claim. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7528031
Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
Eight parties in the FCA business interruption court case have been allowed to leapfrog appeals to the Supreme Court as QIC Europe was denied right to join the test case and Ecclesiastical
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Kingfisher gets green light to proceed with legal claim against Fresh sellers
- Industry reminded of Covid-19 product value review deadline
- Geo Underwriting expands into marine and leisure with deal
- Erskine Murray joins PIB stable
- C&C Insurance Brokers expands into the Midlands and opens Dudley office
- Alpha administrators in legal dispute with UK taxi broker
- PIB's McManus lifts the lid on Erskine Murray lockdown deal