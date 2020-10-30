Erskine Murray joins PIB stable
PIB has bought Erskine Murray for an undisclosed sum.
The broker has 90 employees and bases in Leicester, Ellesmere Port, Houghton Regis and Wakes Colne.
In addition it has field-based account executives who have access to insurers and niche markets. All employees will remain following completion of the deal.
In 2019’s Top 100 Independent Broker supplement Erskine Murray was in the £30m - £39.99 gross written premium banding.
Strategy
Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group commented: “I’d like
