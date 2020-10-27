Marsh Commercial in director’s chair for £500m film and TV kick-start scheme

Marsh Commercial is to administer the UK Government’s new £500m scheme to help companies in the UK film and TV industry get insurance cover in relation to coronavirus.

Marsh detailed that the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme, led by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Her Majesty’s Treasury (HM Treasury), has been developed to help domestic TV and film productions that have been halted or postponed to get back up and running.

Gap

It is hoped the scheme will fill