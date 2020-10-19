Clear Group 2019 results highlight growth
Clear Group has reported a turnover increase to £18.2m (2018: £17.1m) for the full year 2019.
In its results for the year, available on Companies House, the business reported a steady level of administrative expenses of £16.3m (2018: £16.6m) with a sharp increase in profit before tax to £2.0m from £566,000 the previous year.
Operating profits were £1.9m, up from £522,000 in 2018.
M&A
Directors stated in the document that 2019 saw it acquire Morrison Insurance Solutions. This deal will add £3
