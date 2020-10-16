PIB Risk Services gets Chartered status
PIB Group has announced that PIB Risk Services, the registered and legal entity for its specialist commercial lines brokers, has been awarded with Corporate Chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute.
The broker detailed that the status reflects a range of initiatives and processes that PIB Group operates to enable colleagues to take a highly customer centric approach, outlined in its code of conduct, processes and robust learning framework, for example.
Conduct
Brendan McManus, CEO
