Watkin Davies joins Acturis
Acturis has announced that Watkin Davies has partnered with the insurance software provider to “upgrade the digital core of its business and accelerate growth”.
The Wales-based broker, with hubs across three locations, has migrated its commercial business to Acturis, following a remote implementation during the coronavirus lockdown.
According to the software house the company has chosen Acturis as their digital partner to benefit from the advanced back office processes and access to markets
