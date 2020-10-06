GRP-hub Birrell Group buys commercial broker

MRSL, a specialist commercial broker, has been bought by Global Risk Partners (GRP) for an undisclosed sum.

GRP detailed that, upon completion of the deal, all MRSL employees with remain with the business.

MRSL director John Meadows said: “We have had fruitful discussions with James and Leigh Birrell and are excited by the opportunity to become part of the wider team, with additional access to the services and financial muscle of GRP.”

Birrell, which trades as Kingsway, was bought by GRP