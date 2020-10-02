Profile: Friend or foe? We meet Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn

In three years, we will be the single biggest buyers of insurance in the UK.”

This is the grandiose claim from Bruce Hepburn, CEO of independent insurance consultants (and bête noir of the broking industry), Mactavish.

If this sounds like a threat or a direct challenge to the broking market, it doesn’t come across like that in person. It is delivered as an almost throwaway line, a simple statement of fact.

Brokers will know him because of the series of antagonistic reports Mactavish has