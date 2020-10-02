People Moves Round-up: 28 September - 2 October 2020

Featuring: Xenia Broking Group, OneGlobal, Pen Underwriting, Avid Insurance Services, Specialist Risk Group Xenia appoints director of client service south

Xenia Broking Group has appointed Simon Berry as director of client service south. Based in Xenia’s Sawbridgeworth office, Berry was previously account manager at broker Credit and Business Finance, which Xenia bought in 2019. Tim Coles, CEO of Xenia, said: “Working with a professional of Simon’s calibre has been a real pleasure, and I’m

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]