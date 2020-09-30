CMA forces Ardonagh to u-turn on £26m Bennetts buy

The Ardonagh Group (20 September) today confirmed that it has proposed to divest Bennetts Motorcycling Services to address the concerns raised by the Competition and Markets Authority during its review of the recent acquisition.

As part of any deal, Ardonagh would be required to sell Bennetts to a CMA-approved buyer and have a time limit to complete and sale process.

Disappointment

Atlanta CEO Ian Donaldson said: “We are disappointed with the CMA’s Phase 1 findings. Rather than enter into a