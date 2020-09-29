Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebitda of £99.9m
Ardonagh Group has been impacted by Covid-19 in a “limited” way according to CEO David Ross.
The organisation posted adjusted Ebitda of £99.9m for the first six months of 2020 compared to £98.3m in 2019. Ebitda was £80.9m.
Figures throughout the report show restated 2019 numbers.
Operating profit also went up to £37.6m from £8.5m in the same period last year.
According to the investor report the business made a loss of £94.1m for the six months compared to a loss of £41.8m in 2019. The
