Aston Lark focuses on London Market

Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc has confirmed that the broker is currently focusing on developing its London Market offering following the acquisition of Brunel Professions.

The deal, revealed by Post, was for an undisclosed sum.

Blanc told Insurance Age: “We have five pillars. The largest is UK retail, then we have the Irish business which is growing.

“The London Market work is what we are focusing on at the moment.”

The move follows Aston Lark’s deal to buy Lloyd’s broker Incepta last month and