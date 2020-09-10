Insurance Age

UKBA winners revealed at 12.00 tomorrow

uk broker awards trophies ukba
  • Insurance Age staff
The winners of the UK Broker Awards 2020 will be revealed on the Insurance Age homepage at 12.00 in a fun online ceremony.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic it wasn’t safe to host the awards in person so the team has pulled together a fantastic video to reveal the victors.

As ever the awards were hotly contested and the judges were impressed with the quality of the submissions and the innovation shown over the past 12 months by the broker sector. 

This year we had more entries than ever before and

