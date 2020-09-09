Biba adds Fidelity Payment as an associate member
Trade body says move will enable brokers and their customers to collect Visa, Mastercard and Amex payments through their software houses.
Fidelity Payment has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) as an associate member.
The broker trade body stated that Fidelity Payment has been committed to making card payments easier, faster, safer and cheaper since its launch in 2004.
According to Biba, the Fidelity Global network will enable brokers and their customers to collect Visa, Mastercard and Amex payments through familiar insurance broker management systems like Acturis, Open GI, Applied, Schemeserve and Transactor.
Support
Ben Cohen, managing director of Fidelity Payments, said: “Our customers really value the flexibility and support our services provide.
“We are sure that brokers will appreciate the ease of taking card payments through us which is why we are delighted to have become a Biba Associate Member.”
Steve White, Biba’s chief executive, added: “The world of payments is changing and we welcome Fidelity Payment on board allowing Biba members to benefit from their experience and insurance sector knowledge.”
