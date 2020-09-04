Broking success: Walmsleys’ managing director Steven Moore

▶ When and how did Walmsleys originate?

Walmsleys Insurance Brokers was formed in 1926 and through various stages of ownership, became Walmsleys Commercial Insurance Brokers in 2004. Since then, the original owners completed a sale of the business to Philip Wall and I – we were working as directors in the business prior to the MBO.

▶ What are your main specialisms and why focus on these?

Our main specialisms cover all areas of commercial insurance, from commercial combined, through property