Top 50 2020 - £20m to £24.99m
New Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire
HX1 2JZ
Ceta Insurance
Cromwell Business Park, 22 CETA House, Banbury Rd, Chipping Norton OX7 5SR
Website: www.ceta.co.uk
Contact: Kevin Paterson.
Telephone: 07831 134161
Email: [email protected]
MD/CEO: John Bibby.
Chairman/woman: Andrew Blowers.
Company Twitter account:
@Cetainsurance
Main location: North Oxfordshire.
Staff numbers - total: 120
Staff numbers - personal lines only: 100
Major specialisms: Non-standard
