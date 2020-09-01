Top 50 2020 - £50m to £74.99m
CI Tower, St Georges Square, New Malden KT3 4HG
Website: www.avantiagroup.co.uk
Contact: Shahid Mahmood (CFO).
Telephone: 0330 660 1200
Email: [email protected]
MD/CEO: Mark Eastham.
Chairman/woman: Steve Ashton
Company Twitter account:
@homeprotect_uk
Parent company: ECI Partners LLP.
Main location: New Malden, London.
Staff numbers - total: 63
Staff numbers - personal lines only: 63
Major specialisms: Home insurance.
Major trading subsidiaries: HomeProtec
