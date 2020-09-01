Insurance Age

Top 50 2020 - £100m to £149.99m

Top 50
  Insurance Age staff
Complete Cover Group and Hyperformance have a branch in GibraltarComplete Cover Group & Hyperformance 

Elmbrook House, 18-19 Station Rd, Sunbury on Thames TW16 6SU

Website: www.completecovergroup.com, www.insureyourmotor.com

Contact: Jonathan Braithwaite.

Telephone: 0208 939 3056

Email: [email protected]

MD/CEO: Russell Bence.

Chairman/woman: Shaun Hooper (group CEO).

Company Twitter account:
@completecover

Main location: Sunbury on Thames – sales & HQ; Cwmbran – customer

