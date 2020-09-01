Top 50 2020 - £150m to £249.99m
The Lighthouse, 98 Liverpool Road, Formby, Merseyside L37 6BS
Website: www.acorninsure.com
Contact: Kyle Tyrrell.
Telephone: 01704836049
Email: [email protected]
MD/CEO: Alan Keating.
Chairman/woman: Steve Ashton.
Parent company: Quartz Holdings.
Main location: Liverpool.
Additional branches: London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Reading.
Staff numbers - total: 1,000
Major specialisms: Specialist motor.
Major trading
