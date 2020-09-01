Top 50 2020 - Rules of engagement
1 Premium handled should be the approximate amount of eligible business to the nearest £1m handled by the broker as at 31/03/20. It would include the annualised premium of any business recently acquired.
2 Eligible business is UK and Northern Ireland-based direct personal lines business excluding private healthcare, property investor, extended warranty and commercial vehicle.
3 Eligible brokers are firms dealing direct with clients. Brokers that are tied totally to one insurer are not eligible
