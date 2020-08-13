County makes second deal in a week
The County Group, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought Britannia Consultants Services for an undisclosed sum.
The business noted that commercial lines broker Britannia, which is based in Northwich, Cheshire, was established over ten years ago.
This follows County’s deal to buy Worcestershire-based broker CJN Insurance Services, which was announced earlier this week.
Local
Alastair Christopherson, County Group managing director, said: “Britannia is a quality local commercial
