Insurance Age

County makes second deal in a week

mergers-and-acquisitions-image
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The County Group, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has bought Britannia Consultants Services for an undisclosed sum.

The business noted that commercial lines broker Britannia, which is based in Northwich, Cheshire, was established over ten years ago.

This follows County’s deal to buy Worcestershire-based broker CJN Insurance Services, which was announced earlier this week.

Local
Alastair Christopherson, County Group managing director, said: “Britannia is a quality local commercial

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. CMA orders Ardonagh to keep Bennetts separate as deal completes
  2. FCA extends measures to help insurance customers under Covid-19 financial strain
  3. Biba hit by redundancies
  4. GRP-owned County buys CJN Insurance Services
  5. UK Broker Awards: Meet the Shortlist - Personal Lines Broker of the Year
  6. Admiral lockdown rebate cost £97m
  7. NIG sees premium growth in H1 as Direct Line posts profit fall

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: