GRP buys seven business books from Aon
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has acquired the renewal rights to seven books of business from Aon in the UK for an undisclosed sum.
Stephen Ross, Head of M&A for GRP, said the portfolios will be controlled by individual GRP hub brokers which have expertise in each of the relevant market segments.
Ross also said that the deal included a significant Northern Ireland book of business, which is the largest in the portfolio and includes a high-quality mix of motor fleet, SME and corporate policies.
