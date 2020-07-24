Integro-owned Tysers appoints CEO

Clive Buesnel has joined the broker from a head of insurance role at Deloitte.

Tysers, a wholesale insurance broker in the London market, has announced that Clive Buesnel will become its next chief executive officer, subject to regulatory approval.

The position is a new role for the UK.

Tysers detailed that Buesnel has spent much of his career in both operational and strategic roles in the UK and global insurance markets, most recently serving as a senior partner, vice chairman and UK head of insurance at Deloitte.

Prior to Deloitte, he spent 10 years at Xchanging, where he was a founding member and executive director of the insurance business. He will join an executive team based in London with 1,100 employees (including Tysers and RFIB) operating in more than 10 regions around the world.

Integro Insurance Brokers bought Hawkes Bay, the parent company of Tyser & Co for an undisclosed amount in 2018.

At the time of the deal, it was explained that the combined wholesale business would trade under the Tysers brand and be led by Integro’s co-heads of UK wholesale, David Abraham and Jason Collins.

Tysers’ UK corporate team members joined Integro’s UK retail team, overseen by Bob Pybus, Integro’s head of UK retail and trade under the Integro brand.

Integro renamed its corporate and private clients division as Tysers on 1 July 2019. Later that year, it moved its entertainment and sport division to the Tysers brand.

Dynamic

Buesnel commented: “This is a really interesting time in the global insurance industry, especially in the London Market with the current market dynamics and the change we will see over the next few years. Tysers is a unique platform that is well-positioned to take advantage of these dynamics in London and internationally.

“As a truly independent broker with a 200-year legacy, entrepreneurial culture and deep long-term client relationships, it is a beacon for talented insurance professionals who share a passion for delivering solutions for clients in partnership with the markets.”

He continued: “Furthermore, through its history of executing and integrating highly strategic and complementary acquisitions, Tysers has significant scale and resources to deliver the combination of capabilities necessary to win into the future – leveraging the excellent core broking capabilities and relationships of today and developing complimentary data and digital capabilities.

“I am truly excited by the opportunity to work in partnership with the great team at Tysers to help shape and grow the business and continue to deliver a truly differentiated offer to clients.”

Growth

Jason Collins, co-head of global broking at Tysers, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Clive to accelerate the growth and transformation of Tysers.

“Through his deep knowledge of the market, strategic view of the insurance and broking landscape, a track record of business leadership and delivering change, Clive is uniquely well-suited to lead the Company through its next phases of growth.”

