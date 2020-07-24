Blog: Insurance in the danger zone

The FCA BI case is dragging the reputation of the whole insurance sector through the mud. Ashwin Mistry reflects on how trust can be restored.

“FCA goes to court for judgment on businesses denied coronavirus insurance claims.”

Whoever would have predicted national press headlines like that six months ago? Yet, as we are constantly being reminded, these are extraordinary times. And this is undoubtedly a very dangerous moment for the relationships we have with our customers.

At the start of the pandemic many businesses were under the impression they would be covered for pandemic.

This proved not to be the case.

Now the regulator, presumably with the blessing of government, is bringing an action against insurers.

Tainted

No one knows what the eventual outcome will be, nor if there will be an appeal to the Supreme Court. The only sure thing is that the sector is being tainted by the public spat.

Consumers will not be forgiving. This could inevitably cement distrust in a sector that by and large is underestimated for all the good we do and the billions paid out in legitimate claims every year.

Ultimately, the court’s decision will rest on the nature and content of an insurance policy (or in this case 17 policy wordings examined in the test case). Fundamentally, of course, the policy is a legal contract drawn up between insurer and client, with the usual emphasis on caveat emptor. Which means, at the very least, the buyer should read and understand the contract before signing it.

But, as we all know, the waters have been muddied in recent years. First of all, the internet has put everything in the public domain and, as a result, the levels of expectation of consumers is at an all time high.

Soft market

These fires have been stoked further by the longest soft market I can remember. Many insurers reacted to intense competition by expanding covers and reducing price in a way that was clearly not sustainable.

Creative wordings resulted in loss of underwriting discipline. And customers were led to believe that, if they parted with their premium in good faith, they should expect no quibbling at the moment of a claim.

One example of loss of underwriting control has been highlighted by the scandalous attempt of some insurers in the court action to implicate brokers over the writing of ambiguous wordings. Now, like all brokers, I recognise the scenario of trying to persuade insurers to fine-tune a cover to gain competitive advantage with clients. But ultimately the buck stops with the underwriter. The insurer draws up the contract and pays the claim. The truth is that insurers have handed away their pens too easily and lost discipline in the process.

Internet

The beginning of the partial breakdown of trust between insurers and brokers probably dates back to Direct Line’s slogan: “Cut out the middleman.”

The internet gave us a new beginning… and never mind that the essence of insurance for centuries had been all about trust. The erosion of trust allowed us to lose sight of the abiding principle that the losses of the few are paid for by the many in good faith.

However, I contend that this is the very moment when we must return to trust, unless the insurance industry is to be tarnished for years to come. In order to restate the offering we make to our customers, we need to sort ourselves out and restart the professional dialogue between brokers and insurers.

I’m not advocating a knee-jerk reaction to the current crisis but a return to good practice: meticulous underwriting, clearer, readable policy wordings, greater transparency and above all education, education, education.

Expectations

We have to realign expectations. Instead of our customers regarding insurance as a necessary evil to be purchased at the cheapest rate going, they should be encouraged to understand the management of risk.

That some risks may be borne by the organisation and others passed on to a clearly defined insurance policy. That there is a competitive insurance market out there with a multitude of insurers and policies to choose from. And that not everything can or should be insured.

Brokers must also continue to respond to customers’ needs in helping insurers to be more responsive to disruption in the future. Covid-19 is only the first of many problems. We also see climate-change, cyber, and health-related global threats. We must meet them all head on with new products, by investing in technologies and providing a better customer experience.

The insurance industry may be facing the largest loss in its history.

Yet we all know the industry is resilient. If we can stay united in managing our reputation and being sympathetic to the needs of customers we will survive. And the brokers have a big role to play in bringing insurers and policyholders back together again.

Ashwin Mistry OBE, executive chairman of Brokerbility.