Biba reports conference cancellation coverage

The trade body said in its accounts that it was “indemnified against significant financial loss” and is now looking at how it can host future events.

The British Insurance Broker Association (Biba) has confirmed that its conference for 2020 was covered by insurance.

In its results for the full year 2019 the association stated: “The organisation was indemnified against significant financial loss as a result of this cancellation by its event insurance policies.”

Team

CEO Steve White told Insurance Age: “Another impact of Covid-19 was the cancellation of the 2020 Biba Conference. In 2019 we made the decision to bring the management of conference in house, and this new team has been managing the repercussions of the cancellation and investigating safe ways of holding future events.

“Conference is a significant expenditure for Biba and we did have suitable insurance in place to mitigate the financial impacts of not being able to hold the event.”

It is pointed out in the document that the conference for 2020 falls outside of the 2019 reporting period.

Biba’s insurance policy was rumoured to come through Hiscox, an insurer at the heart of the FCA BI test case, but White categorically denied this.

He said the Biba policy was bought via a Biba accredited broker but declined to name the provider or the broker.

Progress

He added: “We have been pleased with the progress of our claim with the principle sums already paid. As you can imagine it is a complex claim with hundreds of individual elements and we are close to a final conclusion.”

Asked if Biba had struggled to buy a policy to cover pandemic or coronavirus for 2021 he remarked that Biba’s insurance was not due for renewal until later in the year.

The accounts also showed that the body has assets of £9.2m, a slight decrease on the £9.7m reported in 2018.

Biba reports as a small company and, as such, no profit and loss account is publicly available.

Capital and reserves were listed at £3.91m, level with the £3.89m the previous year.

De-risk

White commented: “During 2019 Biba invested in its team and resources to prepare for the future and manage risk. We have upgraded our member system and our office IT to ensure it is fit for purpose and secure.

“This has already paid dividends, allowing our employees to work from home during the Covid-19 distancing measures. Without this investment continuing to work for members would have been challenging.”

He explained that the Biba board prefers the business to maintain reserves and have a reasonable balance.

Management

He noted: “Our aim is always to manage our funds to enable us to direct expenditure entirely for the benefit of members. We maintain reserves that we believe to be sufficient to manage the fluctuations in the money held in bank accounts throughout each year and to provide a buffer for any unexpected but necessary expenditure.

“Our board believes that it is good and sensible practice to maintain a reasonable balance, however we do seek advice on where these can be used to benefit members in the future.”

Overall White described the numbers as a “good all-round performance”.

He added: “We are happy that we have hit our targets. We have de-risked the business while, at the same time retained a really comprehensive membership proposition.”

