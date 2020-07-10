Ten adds six members during lockdown as it gears up for growth

MD Dawn Derbyshire says the pandemic has given brokers time to think about going out on their own as the AR network strives to update its model to include directly authorised firms.

Ten Insurance has had six new members joining the network during the coronavirus lockdown, according to managing director Dawn Derbyshire.

Derbyshire said the appointed representative (AR) network is now gearing up for “sensible sustainable growth” over the next 12 months.

“We’re keen to still help our members grow their overall book, but numbers of ARs are not necessarily in focus,” Derbyshire told Insurance Age.

“We want to ensure we have the best quality ARs that are dedicated to client support and are focused on their area of expertise.”

Start-up

The network focuses on start-up brokers and according to Derbyshire it currently has 14 potential new members in the pipeline. Its total number of ARs is now nearing the 100 mark.

“Covid has given people more time to rethink their current roles and perhaps allowed them the opportunity to recognise they can do it alone,” she explained.

Looking forward, Derbyshire did not rule out making acquisitions “if the right opportunity presented itself”.

Model

However, she added that the business was currently more focused on updating its model to be able to cater to directly authorised (DA) brokers as well as ARs. Ten is currently piloting this model with one of its brokers.

“The trouble of reaching 15 years old is that it means that some ARs are getting ready for retirement or reaching a size they want to become DA,” she continued.

Derbyshire added that the most recent long-term member to leave the network to become DA was Fleet & Commercial, which had equated to 10% of Ten’s GWP.

“However we are confident with that whilst for the last two years we have been pedalling like mad and stood still because our focus has been on the systems change, our model is built to cope with this,” she said.

Software

Over the last two years, Ten has been busy with moving its business and all of its ARs over to Acturis from CDL, something that impacted its most recent set of financial results for 2018.

The firm reported a small decline in profit and at the time former Ten boss James Sharp, who retired from the business last September, noted that this was down to Ten still paying for both software houses, as well as investments made in its operations in Glasgow and Manchester.

Derbyshire noted that the business has now successfully migrated all but two of its broker members.

“Whilst it has been challenging we have been rubbing our hands with glee by reinvesting in the business to change systems, because not only will we reasonably save a half a million pounds a year, but we will also have more time to focus on the business,” she commented.

Original

The network turns 15 years old this year and according to Derbyshire it was the first of its kind when it launched.

“One of the problems of being first into the market with this type of model is that not everything was going to be right the first time around,” she said.

“There were good things about being first, an innovative and fresh concept of the AR network, however the major down side in our case was the system.”

However, she added that she did not want to criticise the CDL system, explaining that it had “served its purpose”.

Pandemic

In 2019, the business controlled gross written premium of just short of £69m and Derbyshire noted that it was on target to stay on the same level in 2020.

She further stated that the network had coped well with the current pandemic but accepted that the next 12 months would “not be an easy ride”.

Ten has hired five new staff during the UK-wide lockdown and Derbyshire highlighted that the business had not needed to furlough any employees.

“New business is still being written and we are comfortable with our current position,” she added.

She predicted that post-Covid the market would continue to harden with insurers reducing their capacity, which would be a big challenge for brokers.

“We have no control over this and are forced into difficult positions putting additional pressure on being able to look after our clients,” Derbyshire commented.

Concluding: “Currently cash is tight and consumers are trying to get their businesses back into operation. The last thing they need is to have to purchase a very expensive insurance policy that wouldn’t fully satisfy their needs if a claim arises.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.