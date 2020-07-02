Insurance Age Digital Edition: July - Hitting restart?
The July issue of Insurance Age is available via digital platforms only due to Covid-19.
For the fourth month Insurance Age is being delivered in a digital only format.
The July edition features and analysis of how brokers may get back to business in a post-Covid world. Plus we take a look at the acquisition of Broker Network-owner, Bravo Group, by Ardonagh.
Ten’s Dawn Derbyshire shares her experience as part of our Head Lines mental health campaign and we also hear from Biba’s Graeme Trudgill who explores how brokers are weathering the coronavirus storm.
View the July issue of Insurance Age here
In addition, David Worsfold explores how schemes have been affected by the pandemic. We also hear from Stuart Reid and Phil Barton as part of a joint profile interview which takes in their wide-ranging careers in broking and new venture, Partners&.
As well as the bundled edition linked to here, we will also be publishing each article separately on the website so you can access them however you choose. It is our hope we will be able to return to the printed copy at a later date but in the meantime we are committed to bringing our readers a digital edition every month.
You can also download a PDF version of Insurance Age’s June issue here. We hope you enjoy the edition and the format and if you have any questions or comments please contact our editor Sian Barton on [email protected]
Hitting restart
As the lockdown is eased the UK is opening again – what does this mean for brokers?
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aon to repay 20% pay cuts
- Insurers accused of ‘dragging feet’ as extra FCA BI September trial dates mooted
- Gefion enters liquidation after it loses insurance license
- Jensten Group makes lockdown buy with Senior Wright deal
- FCA BI test case ‘clear and present danger’ to brokers
- Cullum-backed Ataraxia launches broker network
- Lloyd's proposes solutions for non-damage BI cover