Insurance Age Digital Edition: July - Hitting restart?

The July issue of Insurance Age is available via digital platforms only due to Covid-19.

For the fourth month Insurance Age is being delivered in a digital only format.

The July edition features and analysis of how brokers may get back to business in a post-Covid world. Plus we take a look at the acquisition of Broker Network-owner, Bravo Group, by Ardonagh.

Ten’s Dawn Derbyshire shares her experience as part of our Head Lines mental health campaign and we also hear from Biba’s Graeme Trudgill who explores how brokers are weathering the coronavirus storm.

View the July issue of Insurance Age here

In addition, David Worsfold explores how schemes have been affected by the pandemic. We also hear from Stuart Reid and Phil Barton as part of a joint profile interview which takes in their wide-ranging careers in broking and new venture, Partners&.

As well as the bundled edition linked to here, we will also be publishing each article separately on the website so you can access them however you choose. It is our hope we will be able to return to the printed copy at a later date but in the meantime we are committed to bringing our readers a digital edition every month.

You can also download a PDF version of Insurance Age’s June issue here. We hope you enjoy the edition and the format and if you have any questions or comments please contact our editor Sian Barton on [email protected]